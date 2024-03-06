The Chicago Cubs received multiple injury updates on Wednesday, via Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.
Outfielder Ian Happ, who is battling a hamstring injury, took batting practice on the field. Infielder Nick Madrigal is also dealing with a hamstring injury will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, but manager Craig Counsell referred to the MRI as precautionary.
However, Counsell admitted that right-handed pitcher Caleb Killian's shoulder injury is “concerning.” The Cubs are waiting for the results of Killian's MRI at the moment.
The Happ and Madrigal updates are positive, but all the Cubs can do is hope for the best when it comes to Killian's status. The 26-year-old was hoping to take the next step forward in his career in 2024.
As for Happ and Madrigal, both position players have served in impactful roles for the Cubs. However, Madrigal was limited to 92 games in 2023.
Happ, meanwhile played in 158 games and recorded a .791 OPS to go along with 21 home runs and 14 stolen bases. He also won his second Gold Glove award.
More Cubs news
In other Cubs news, Cody Bellinger is expected to make his debut Wednesday. He's batting third and in the DH spot for Chicago against the Los Angeles Angels, via Marquee Sports Network.
Bellinger enjoyed a resurgent 2023 campaign and ended up re-signing in Chicago prior to the 2024 season. He is looking to have another impressive campaign. If he accomplishes that goal, Bellinger could opt out of his deal and seek a long-term, lucrative deal next offseason.
For now, he will focus on preparing for 2024 with the Cubs.