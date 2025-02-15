Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw appeared to get some good news earlier in the week when the Boston Red Sox signed free agent Alex Bregman. Since the Cubs failed to get Bregman into their organization, it has cleared the way for Shaw to become the starting third baseman for Chicago's North Side team.

However, there could be something of a delay before Shaw can play his regular position for the Cubs. Major League Baseball insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Cubs star prospect has an oblique injury that is preventing him from completing on-field workouts.

Manager Craig Counsell said that Shaw has been dealing with the issue for about five days. The issue is on Shaw's left side and is not believed to be a long-term problem. However, the Cubs don't have as long to get ready for the start of the 2025 season because they have an early two-game series against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers that will be played in Tokyo.

“Don’t anticipate any problems,” Counsell said, per The Athletic. “It’s responding really well. We’ll go from there.”

Shaw has advanced through the Cubs minor league system since being drafted out of the University of Maryland in 2023. He demonstrated solid power a year ago, as he belted 21 home runs for two minor league teams. Shaw also drove in 71 runs while batting .284 and having an .867 OPS.

Prospect Matt Shaw has gained the confidence of management with his production

Shaw was selected by the Cubs with the 13th pick in the 2023 Draft. That draft was headlined by pitcherPaul Skenes, the star pitcher who was the No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates after dominating at Louisiana State. Skenes was promoted to the Major Leagues early in the 2024 season and he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and he started the All-Star Game for the National League last year.

The Cubs rookie is hopeful of making the trip to the Far East to start the season and having an impactful rookie season. He added that Cubs management let him know during the offseason that he would have first crack at the starting third base position.

“You have that mindset of making the trip to Japan and making the team,” Shaw said. “You just have to have that mindset of believing in yourself and moving forward. Being able to do that would be a dream come true, something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time. Having the front office, coaching staff, players believe in me — and believe that I can help this team win a division — is amazing.”