Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was not happy after his team's extra-inning win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. After the game, he criticized both the umpires and the Brewers for several things he and the Cubs took issue with, including the strike zone and Milwaukee's decision to close the roof of the stadium during the game.

Ross was ejected in the 11th inning after Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli was tossed for arguing balls and strikes.

“Guys were starting to get frustrated,” Ross said. “I know it's not an easy job, but some of the pitches that got called [strikes] weren't even close.” Ross then mentioned the roof closure, which he said was “b******t.”

“There were so many things today that I thought weren't good,” Ross said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Brewers decide whether to start a game with the roof open or closed but need to consult with the umpiring crew to make a change in the middle of a game. It is rare for the Brewers to do this, especially in mostly sunny conditions as it was on Tuesday.

The roof closure occurred in the eighth inning, where the Brewers subsequently scored two runs, then tied the game with two more runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. The Cubs won the game in the 11th inning.

It's been a frustrating season for the Cubs and especially as of late. They've lost seven of their last 10 games and are seven games out of first place in the NL Central. Even in a win, frustration boiled for David Ross and his team.