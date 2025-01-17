After two decades of estrangement, Sammy Sosa is finally being welcomed back into the Chicago Cubs' fold. This move has sparked reactions from fans, former teammates, and baseball figures alike. Dusty Baker, Sosa's former manager, expressed relief and surprise that the Cubs took so long to extend an olive branch.

“I’m shocked it’s taken this long for the Cubs to welcome him back,” Baker said, via Bob Nightengale. “What took so long? Come on, was it really the last game when he left? That’s not enough for all the enjoyment he brought everybody. He brought enjoyment. He and Big Mac brought enjoyment to the world. They saved baseball.”

Sosa’s return comes after years of tension following his departure from the Cubs in 2004, a season marred by steroid allegations and clubhouse friction. His abrupt exit during the final game of the season, paired with accusations of selfishness from teammates, left a bitter taste in the organization. However, Baker believes it’s time to let go of the past.

The Cubs welcome back Sammy Sosa with open arms

“Sure, Sammy and I had a couple of run-ins, but it wasn’t always like that,” Baker admitted. “Any misunderstandings we’ve had in the past are in the past. Most superstars are like thoroughbred horses. They don’t want to be ridden unless they have to be ridden.”

Sosa’s return to the Cubs Convention on Friday marks a significant shift in the franchise’s stance, fueled by fan demand and Sosa’s recent public apology for his role in the controversies surrounding his career. “We can’t change the past, but the future is bright,” Sosa said in his statement last month, addressing past mistakes while emphasizing his dedication to the game.

Baker, who has managed some of baseball’s biggest stars, likened Sosa’s struggles with acceptance to those of Barry Bonds, another polarizing figure he coached. “For guys like Sammy and Barry, it’s hard to be a superstar. You don’t know who’s really pulling for you and who isn’t,” Baker said.

The Cubs' decision to reintegrate Sosa comes with mixed reactions. While many fans are thrilled to see the franchise’s all-time home run leader acknowledged, others remain skeptical due to the controversies that tainted his legacy. Still, Baker hopes that Sosa’s return will remind people of the joy he brought to the game.

“Nobody should fall from the graces high in the sky, from the pedestal he was on, to just disappearing,” Baker said. “I’m just happy he’s back.” As Sosa prepares to face the crowd, the question remains: will the cheers outweigh the boos? Baker, for one, believes the moment is long overdue.