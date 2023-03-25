Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Former New York Yankees’ pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski made the Chicago Cubs’ pitching rotation for the 2023 season. Wesneski was acquired by the Cubs from the Yankees ahead of last year’s trade deadline for RP Scott Effross. Wesneski, 25, recently commented on making Chicago’s pitching staff, per Cubs’ reporter Jordan Bastian.

“On learning he won the lone rotation vacancy, Hayden Wesneski said: ‘I didnt say a whole lot. When David Ross talks, you listen. I didn’t talk a whole lot — I just soaked it in.’ The rookie’s parents are in Arizona right now, so he got to share the news with them in person,” Bastian wrote on Twitter.

Wesneski immediately became one of the Cubs’ top prospects after getting acquired by Chicago. He pitched to the tune of a 3.52 ERA over three years in the Yankees’ farm system. Wesneski always had a fairly high-ceiling, but New York felt that Effross was a necessary addition for their bullpen. Unfortunately, Effross had to undergo Tommy John surgery and is currently rehabbing.

Wesneski is set to join a Cubs’ rotation that includes veterans such as Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks. Stroman was recently named Chicago’s Opening Day starter. Wesneski should be able to learn a lot from the Cubs’ established big league pitchers throughout the 2023 season.

Chicago made a number of moves during the offseason, including signing Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. They still have questions that need answers, but the Cubs could be a fringe contender.

Wesneski will look to help the Cubs make a run at the postseason in 2023.