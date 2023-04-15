Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood called out MLB on Saturday morning following an incident that took place on Friday night. Chicago Cubs OF Cody Bellinger was making his return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since being released during the offseason. The former MVP took his time getting into the box for his first at-bat while the fans showered him with an ovation. However, Bellinger was ultimately given a pitch clock violation after taking too long, forcing him to start his at-bat down 0-1 against Dodgers SP Noah Syndergaard.

Wood, like many others around the MLB world, wants MLB to make exceptions during moments such as these. The Giants’ pitcher took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“MLB really should do something about ruining these standing O’s some players are getting in their return to former teams. I like the pitch clock but these violations in the middle of players sharing a deep connection with the fans is destroying something beautiful,” Wood wrote.

Wood did not specifically mention the Cody Bellinger-Dodgers incident, but he’s likely referencing the moment.

The MLB pitch clock has received a mostly positive reception up to this point. Games are flying by and the pace has certainly increased. Some players have spoken out against it, but others are making the necessary adjustments and embracing it. Regardless, Alex Wood has a point.

Cody Bellinger, and other players during heartfelt moments, should be able to enjoy them without worrying about the clock. It will be interesting to see if the league addresses this situation.