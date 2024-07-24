The Chicago Cubs are not expected to buy ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. As a result, a number of veteran players could end up being made available in trade talks. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is among the Cubs players currently being mentioned in trade rumors. The veteran starting pitcher recently addressed the “noise,” via an article in The Athletic by Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney, Will Sammon and Katie Woo.

“There’s definitely noise going on,” Taillon said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been around long enough to understand that (if) I don’t check my boxes and do what I need to do, then I’m going to put the team in a bad spot. That’s just the discipline and the professionalism aspect. You got to show up and do your job regardless.”

In other words, Taillon is going to place his focus on baseball rather than the trade talks. He understands that a trade is a possibility. Taillon also knows that nothing is guaranteed to come to fruition. Regardless of whether he is pitching in Chicago or somewhere else after the deadline, Taillon will continue to focus on what he can control.

The Cubs are currently 49-54. It has been a disappointing campaign for a ball club that entered the season with high expectations. So will Taillon be traded?

What is Cubs starter Jameson Taillon's trade value?

Taillon is 32 years old and is set to make $18 million in both 2025 and 2026. He is a fairly reliable starting pitcher with multiple years remaining on his contract, something that will catch the attention of contenders.

He has pitched to a strong 2.96 ERA across 17 starts so far in 2024. Taillon has been quite durable over the past few years as well, recording at least 29 starts in each season since 2021. The Cubs will receive a quality return for Taillon in the event that a trade does occur.

Many teams need starting pitching as well. Taillon projects to be one of the more popular trade candidates leading up to the deadline.