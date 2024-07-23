Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer made it official, saying that barring a win streak over the next week, anything the team does at the MLB trade deadline will be to help them in future years, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

The Cubs came away with a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Monday to move to 49-53 overall. Chicago is nine games back in the National League Central, behind the Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. It would take a near miracle to even be in the conversation in the division by the end of the season.

The Wild Card race is a bit of a different conversation, as the Cubs are 3.5 games out of the final spot that is held by the New York Mets. There are a lot of teams that are technically in the Wild Card race in the National League. Pretty much everyone but the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins are in the conversation, but some of these teams will sell. As Jed Hoyer said, the Cubs will be sellers by Tuesday's deadline, barring a big winning streak that puts them in a better position.

Between now and the trade deadline, the Cubs have two games against the Brewers, three against the Kansas City Royals and one against the Reds before next Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. It will be interesting to see if the Cubs can go on a bit of a winning streak before then to change the team's strategy, it could require them winning at least five of the next six games.

What types of moves could the Cubs make at the deadline?

When looking at Hoyer's comments, it seems like the Cubs could sell off pieces, especially rental pieces like Jameson Taillon or potentially Cody Bellinger. However, Hoyer said he could make moves to help in 2025 and beyond, which does not rule out acquiring players who are under team control for multiple years. It is safe to assume that Chicago will stay away from players who are rentals.

“We probably won'd do a lot of moves that only help us for this year,” Hoyer said, via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “If moves help us in '25 and beyond — I think we're still exceptionally well-positioned — I think that's where our focus will be. But just helping in '24, I think that probably won't be our focus unless things change dramatically.”

It will be interesting to see the types of moves that Hoyer has up his sleeve in the next week.