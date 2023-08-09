The playoffs are around the corner, and there are some surprises coming. We are here to share our MLB odds series and show why you should bet on the Chicago Cubs to make the playoffs in 2023.

The Cubs currently are one of the favorites to make the playoffs, according to the odds on DraftKings. Now, we get to see if the Cubbies can live up to their promise. The Cubs entered Wednesday clinging onto the final wildcard spot after winning on Tuesday and taking advantage of a loss by the Cincinnati Reds. Moreover, they own the tiebreaker with the Reds.

It was not supposed to be this way. Amazingly, the Cubs have survived despite long stretches of futility. No one saw this coming. Significantly, many national outlets had them finishing as low as fourth place.

But things changed in July when the Cubs won eight in a row and kept the momentum going in August after taking three of four from the Reds. Then, they took two of three from the Atlanta Braves. The series win over the Braves created new hype. Now, many see the Cubs as a potential contender to make the postseason. Their postseason odds have gotten better, and many are starting to believe in the Cubbies. But will the Cubs gather enough to make the playoffs? We outline the three reasons below.

The Chicago Cubs Have a Weak Schedule

The Cubs have a weak schedule coming up. First, they are finishing off a series with the New York Mets. The Toronto Blue Jays will present a challenge. Then, the Cubs will face the Chicago White Sox for two games at home and the Kansas City Royals for three.

The Cubs will head to Motown for a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers and a four-game series at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then, the Cubs will end the month with a three-game showdown with the NL Central division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

September will bring direct challenges against teams that are currently ahead of them or engaged with them in the NL Wildcard race. First, they will face the Reds. They will also meet the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the Cubs will also have three games at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies and three at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks. Next, they will host the Pirates for three before welcoming the Rockies into Wrigley Field for a three-game set. If the Cubs can take advantage of that schedule, they will have a good cushion before ending the season with three games at Truist Field against the Braves and three against the Brewers at Miller Park.

Pitching Increaes Their Playoff Odds

The rotation is middling right now, ranking 14th in the majors. Additionally, the bullpen is also 14th. Marcus Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA and will likely return from an injury next week. However, Justin Steele has been the star and is 13-3 with a 2.68 ERA. Steele is allowing three or fewer runs consistently. Furthermore, he has not had a bad game since May 26. Kyle Hendricks is inconsistent, with a record of 4-6 with a 3.98 ERA. However, he has had some quality starts.

Adbert Alzolay has been a solid closer with a record of 1-4 with a 2.54 ERA and 14 saves. Meanwhile, Mark Leiter Jr. is 1-2 with a 2.94 ERA with three saves while serving as the primary setup man for the Cubs. As long as the pitching stays consistent, the Cubs have a good chance to sneak into the playoffs.

The Bats Help the Chicago Cubs Raise Postseason Odds

The Cubs have prospered thanks to hot bats. Significantly, they are eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, 13th in home runs, third in walks, sixth in stolen bases, and fifth in runs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .259 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 53 runs. Meanwhile, Ian Happ is hitting .244 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 57 runs. Nico Hoerner is batting .274 with eight home runs, 58 RBIs, and 68 runs. Ultimately, the best player has been Cody Bellinger, who is sporting a batting average of .331 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 65 runs.

The Cubs started the month of August by hammering 20 runs against the Reds. Then, they tacked 16 the next day. The Cubs finished the series with a tamer five-run game against the Reds. Next, the Braves shut them out in the first game of their three-game set before the Cubs bounced back with games of eight and six runs. They have struggled offensively against the Mets so far in this series. Somehow, they have gravitated between explosive offense and inconsistent hitting. If the Cubs can establish a consistent hitting regime, they will make the playoffs.