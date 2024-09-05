The Chicago Cubs made history in their 12-0 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. On the back of seven innings from rookie ace Shota Imanaga, the Cubs bullpen was able to clinch the combined no-hitter, the 18th no-hitter in Cubs franchise history.

Imanaga did the bulk of the work for the Cubs on the mound, going seven innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing no hits before being pulled before the eighth inning after throwing 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes. After Imanaga, relievers Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge each threw perfect innings in the eighth and ninth, giving the Cubs the combined no-no.

The Cubs snapped a streak of 4147 games at Wrigley without throwing a no-hitter dating back to 1972, the second-longest streak in MLB history by any team at a single ballpark according to OptaSTATS.

This was the fourth no-hitter and the first combined no-hitter of the season, following complete game efforts by Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco, San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease and San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell earlier in the year.

Imanaga's seven no-hit innings are the cherry on top of what has been an incredible All-Star debut season in the Major Leagues after coming over from Japan. Now through 26 starts, the 31-year-old Imanaga has a 12-3 record, 2.99 ERA and 9.1 SO/9.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielders Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way on the offensive end. Swanson and Crow Armstrong each finished a triple shy of the cicle, going 3-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Bellinger went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Combined no-hitter keeps Cubs alive in NL Wild Card race

Not only did the Cubs accomplish one of the most difficult feats in all of baseball by pitching a no-hitter, but they also stayed within striking distance of the third National League Wild Card position. After their win on Wednesday, the Cubs now have a 72-68 record and are 4 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the last postseason spot. The New York Mets, who are a 1/2 game behind the Braves are also ahead of the Cubs in the Wild Card race.

The Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball as of late, winning 10 of their last 13 as they try and play spoiler as postseason picture begins to take shape in the NL. If the Cubs can play even a fraction as well as they did on both sides of the field on Wednesday, then a last-ditch postseason push could just be within reach.