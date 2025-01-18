The Chicago Cubs will be honoring two of the franchise's legendary players in 2025, as former first baseman Derrek Lee and outfielder Sammy Sosa will officially join the Cubs Hall of Fame. The Cubs made the announcement at the Cubs Convention, and the induction ceremony will take place this summer at Wrigley Field.

Sammy Sosa played 13 seasons with the team (1992-2004), setting franchise records for home runs (545), slugging percentage (.569), RBIs (1,414), and total bases (3,980). A seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger, he won the 1998 NL MVP after hitting 66 home runs and leading the Cubs to the playoffs. Sosa is also the all-time leader in home runs at Wrigley Field with 293. His 1998 season is legendary, with those 66 home runs still standing as one of the best in Cubs history. However, his relationship with the team deteriorated after 2004, following a trade to the Baltimore Orioles and PED allegations, which led to a long-lasting divide with the Cubs.

However, things changed drastically as the Cubs welcomed him back into the fold at the Cubs Convention after he issued a public apology in December 2024. “It’s overwhelming to receive this news,” Sosa mentioned in a statement. “I feel I owe so much to the Ricketts family and the Cubs organization, but also to the fans. It’s so fun to be back here in Chicago and see the fans who have meant so much to me over the years. I’m honored to be in the Cubs Hall of Fame, and I look forward to returning this summer for the ceremony.”

Then there’s Derrek Lee. He’s one of the most dependable players Chicago has ever had. He played with the team from 2004 to 2010, and over 924 games, he hit .298 with 179 home runs and 574 RBIs. His best season was, without a doubt, 2005. That year, he led the National League in batting average (.335), hits (199), home runs (46), and runs scored (120). His OPS that year was a ridiculous 1.080, the best in baseball that season. He also won three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger while with the Cubbies.

“My seven years with the Cubs meant so much to my family and me, both as a person and a player,” Lee shared in a statement. “To be included with so many greats in the Cubs Hall of Fame is humbling, something I never dreamed of. Cubs fans are the best in baseball. You guys unconditionally cheered us on and supported us through the tough times. I will forever be grateful to the Cubs fans, as well as the entire Cubs organization and the Ricketts family, for this honor. I would also like to thank my teammates, coaches, and support staff, without whom this recognition would not be possible. Wrigley Field is such a special place, and I cannot wait to return this summer.”

So yeah, the summer of 2025 will be an exciting one for Chicago fans. Two legends, two incredible careers and a well-deserved spot in the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame, where they undoubtedly belong.