Willson Contreras bids early goodbye to Cubs ahead of MLB trade deadline

Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras is one of the biggest names to watch out for ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. As the 30-year-old All-Star catcher enjoys a career year on an expiring contract, the rebuilding Cubs are expected to trade him.

Willson Contreras prepared for the likelihood of being traded at the deadline by saying goodbye to Cubs fans and his teammates following Chicago’s 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He professed his love to Cubs fans ahead of what might have been his final game with the team.

"I love you all." Willson Contreras' message to Cubs fans. pic.twitter.com/OvpQa7W7sV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022

According to Brian Wacker of the New York Post, Willson Contreras said that the possibility of being traded from the only MLB team he has played for has not been easy to grapple with. “It’s been a tough couple days for me,” said Contreras, per the New York Post. “I’m trying to appreciate everything Wrigley Field is, thinking about all the memories that I have here since 2016. … This is probably my last homestand with the fans this year. It’s tough for me…I knew it would get to me at some point. I wish this day never came. But it’s a business. I know that. I respect that.”

World Series contenders like the Houston Astros and New York Mets are showing interest in Willson Contreras. His fantastic hitting and playoff experience make him an attractive trade candidate for playoff teams. The bidding war for his services should be very active.

Chicago only has three players that were a part of their championship team and are preparing to say goodbye to one at the MLB trade deadline. A Willson Contreras trade will help mark the ending of an era for the Cubs and help them prepare for the next one.