The Chicago Cubs are faced with a dilemma involving Kyle Tucker. They could seek to extend his contract or trade him before the July 31 deadline.

Tucker is slated to become a free agent after this season.

The Cubs are currently 46-33 and in 1st place in the National League Central Division. Tucker is batting .288 with 84 hits, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

Nevertheless, the Cubs have to make a decision. But there is more at play here than just retaining Tucker, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

He warns the Cubs that they could lose additional talent to free agency by next year.

“The sense of urgency for the Chicago Cubs does not simply stem from the prospect of right fielder Kyle Tucker leaving after one year,” he said. “The Cubs could lose five more important players to the open market after 2026, making an aggressive push at this year’s trade deadline all the more imperative.”

Rosenthal says the Cubs are likely to keep some of their top players. But Tucker and a handful of others are likely to be gone.

“The potential members of the free-agent class of 2026-27 are left fielder Ian Happ, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, second baseman Nico Hoerner, right-hander Jameson Taillon and left-hander Matt Boyd,” he said. “That group, combined with Tucker, accounted for 37 percent of the team’s fWAR entering Tuesday. And while the Cubs might retain some of those players, they are unlikely to keep all of them, Tucker in particular.”

In addition to Tucker, the Cubs are getting plenty out of catcher Pete Crow-Armstrong, who's having a sensational season. He's batting .273 with 83 hits, 21 home runs, 61 RBI's, and 24 stolen bases.

Already, there are talks of PCA being a strong candidate for MVP. He signed a one year deal with the Cubs this season and they are looking to retain his services.

The Cubs do have priorities to sort out

According to Rosenthal, even if he stays and Tucker goes, the Cubs could still have a solid lineup. However, the Ricketts family and existential circumstances ahead could derail their chances of keeping players.

“Their situation is not now or never, not with the emergence of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong giving the 2026 roster a formidable look even if Tucker departs. But ownership’s reluctance to sign players long-term, coupled with the possibility of a work stoppage in 2027, adds to the perception of a shrinking window. Or, to use a more dire analogy, walls closing in.”

In addition, the Cubs have to look fill in the gaps when it comes to pitching. They lost left hander Justin Steele for the season due to an elbow injury.

Also they lost right hander Javier Assad due to a strained left oblique. To Rosenthal, the Cubs need to find a pitcher with postseason caliber.

While their choices maybe limited, they do have options.

“That type of pitcher almost certainly will be in scant supply at the deadline,” Rosenthal said. “But the Cubs, according to sources briefed on their plans, already are canvassing the market, making inquiries on Miami Marlins right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, among many others.”

“Alcantara, owed the balance of his $17 million salary this season and $17 million next season with a $21 million club option for 2027, would require a significant payroll boost. Cabrera, earning $1.95 million with three more years of arbitration remaining, would be a better financial fit – no small consideration for a team that reduced its Opening Day payroll from $214 million in 2024 to $191 million in ’25. But the additional club control would make the cost in prospects perhaps even higher.”

The Cubs could also look at signing possible free agents Zac Gallen from Arizona and Zach Eflin from Baltimore.

The Cubs need to look towards the Future

More than anything, Rosenthal contends that the Cubs can't waste anytime and they need to get it together.

“But this is not a time for the team to go halfway,” Rosenthal said. “Not if owner Tom Ricketts is serious about winning a World Series in one of the next two years.”

The Cubs last won the World Series in 2016, ending a 108 year drought. The last time the Cubs made the playoffs was 2020 when the lost in the NL Wild Card series.