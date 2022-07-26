Willson Contreras brings out all the Cubs’ crowd emotion at Wrigley Field ahead of likely trade

The Chicago Cubs are going to sell ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. And it appears as if the team will be looking to trade All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. Cubs fans are dealing with plenty of emotion after watching the team deal away Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez last year. So it was no surprise to see their emotion show on Tuesday, in what could realistically be Contreras’ last game in a Cubs uniform.

Marquee Sports Network shared a video of the Willson Contreras emotional moment on Twitter.

Nothing but love for Willson 💙 pic.twitter.com/x94aW27MxX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022

Willson Contreras is emotional as well in the video. And rightfully so, as the catcher has spent his entire big league career with the Cubs.

He made his debut during Chicago’s magical 2016 World Series season. He immediately displayed both hitting and defensive prowess, which is rare for catchers in today’s game. Many catchers are often defensive-first players who struggle at the plate, or are known for their offense and end up transitioning to a different position. But Contreras is skilled in both facets of the game.

He is the most coveted catcher on the trade market as a result. The New York Mets and Houston Astros are reportedly in contact with the Cubs. Both teams would benefit from adding the star catcher in a trade. The San Francisco Giants were also listed as a possible landing destination.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him moved sooner rather than later given the ovation he received. Chicago fans understand that Tuesday’s game may be the last time they get to see Willson Contreras as a member of the Cubs.