“I think we've gone through a lot as a team for the past two weeks, and there's not a single guy that's complained about anything,” Bader said. “We're actually having the most fun we've ever had for traveling two weeks on the road. I think we love it. It's a traveling circus, if you will.”

Finally returning home, the Mets will try and keep up the momentum they have built on the road to go up 2-1 on the Phillies and get one step closer to advancing to the NLCS against the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

What the New York Mets have been through on the road

The Mets began their now 16-day road trip during the final week of the regular season with a series against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Sept. 24. Then, the Mets travelled to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee for a three-game series in what should have been the end of the Mets' regular season. However, due to Hurricane Helene, the Mets had to travel back to Atlanta to play the Braves in a crucial doubleheader on Sept. 30 to determine whether or not they would make the postseason.

After the doubleheader, the Mets travelled back to Milwaukee on Oct. 1 to play the Brewers in the Wild Card round where they advanced in three games following Pete Alonso's heroic go-ahead ninth inning home run in Game 3. Then, the Mets travelled to Philadelphia on Oc. 5 for the NLDS against the Phillies. They are now tied 1-1 as they head back to New York for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Few teams have been through as grueling of a road trip as the Mets. They have had to travel for five-straight must-win series, endure a hurricane-related delay and spend countless hours away from their friends and families. However, based on what Bader said, it seems like the Mets have made the best of it and come out stronger on the other side.