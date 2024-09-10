ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jordan Wicks will take the mound for the Cubs in their series finale with the Dodgers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Cubs -Dodgers Projected Starters

Jordan Wicks vs. Bobby Miller

Jordan Wicks (2-3) with a 4.03 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Jordan Wicks took the loss Friday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

2024 Road Splits: Jordan Wicks hasn't been as sharp on the road as he's been at home where he is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

Bobby Miller (2-4) with a 7.79 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP

Last Start: Bobby Miller allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

2024 Home Splits: Bobby Miller has been much better at home than on the road where he is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +136

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs have a strong chance to defeat Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road this Wednesday.

Jordan Wicks has been a revelation for the Cubs since his call-up. In his first nine major league starts, the young left-hander has shown poise beyond his years, posting a solid 4.03 ERA. His ability to mix pitches effectively and keep hitters off-balance should play well against a Dodgers lineup that can be susceptible to left-handed pitching.

Bobby Miller, on the other hand, has been inconsistent this season. His recent outing against the Angels was particularly troubling, as he allowed seven runs on five hits over five innings. Miller's ERA has ballooned to 7.79 over 11 games this season, a far cry from his promising 3.76 ERA in 2023.

The Cubs' bats have been hot lately, led by Cody Bellinger's resurgence and Seiya Suzuki's power surge. This offensive firepower should give Wicks the run support he needs to outpace the Dodgers. While the Dodgers' bullpen has been solid overall, recent heavy usage may leave them vulnerable in the later innings. This could be a crucial factor if Miller struggles early and is forced to exit the game prematurely.

With the Cubs in the thick of a tight NL Wild Card race, every game is crucial. This added motivation should give them an edge over a Dodgers team that has already clinched their division. The combination of Wicks' promising start to his MLB career, Miller's recent struggles, the Cubs' offensive momentum, and their urgent need for wins in the playoff race make Chicago the favorite to come out on top in this matchup.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong advantage over Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs in their upcoming home game on Wednesday.

The Dodgers have been nearly unbeatable at Dodger Stadium this season. Their home record is among the best in baseball, and the familiar confines should give Miller a significant boost in confidence and performance. While Bobby Miller struggled in his last outing against the Angels, he's shown the ability to rebound quickly. His electric fastball, which averaged 98.3 mph in his last start, remains a potent weapon. Miller's eight strikeouts in that game demonstrate his ability to miss bats, even when not at his best.

The Dodgers' lineup is one of the most formidable in baseball. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman all healthy and producing, they present a significant challenge for the young Cubs pitcher, Jordan Wicks. Despite Wicks' impressive start in the majors, he's still a rookie facing a veteran-laden Dodgers lineup. The pressure of pitching in Dodger Stadium against a playoff-bound team could prove challenging for the young left-hander.

With the Dodgers in a tight race for the best record in the National League, every game is crucial. This added motivation should give them an edge over a Cubs team that's fighting for a wild card spot. The combination of Miller's potential for a bounce-back performance, the Dodgers' home field advantage, their powerful lineup, and their push for playoff positioning make Los Angeles the favorite to come out on top in this matchup.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Based on recent performances, this matchup between Bobby Miller and the Dodgers versus Jordan Wicks and the Cubs is likely to favor the Dodgers. While Miller has struggled recently, allowing 7 earned runs in his last outing, he has shown the ability to bounce back quickly. His electric fastball and high strikeout potential remain potent weapons.

The Dodgers' powerful lineup and home field advantage at Dodger Stadium should provide Miller with strong run support. Additionally, the pressure of pitching in a crucial game against a playoff-bound team may prove challenging for the rookie Wicks. predict the Dodgers will edge out the Cubs in a high-scoring affair, with Miller rebounding to deliver a solid, if not spectacular, performance.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-162), Over 9 (-110)