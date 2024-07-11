Justin Steele heads to the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Orioles prediction and pick.

Cubs-Orioles Projected Starters

Justin Steele vs. Albert Suarez

Justin Steele (1-3) with a 2.85 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Steele went all nine innings in his last start, giving up just two hits and two walks. He would surrender one run as he took the win over the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Steele is 0-1 in seven starts on the road, having a 2.79 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Albert Suarez (5-2) with a 2.48 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went six innings in his last start, giving up four hits, two home runs, and a walk. He would give up just two runs in a win over the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Suarez has made five home starts with eight total appearances. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and a .212 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Orioles Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +116

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: MARQ/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Ian Happ leads the charge on offense. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .358 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 55 RBIS, and has scored 49 times this year. Further, Happ has stolen seven bases and hit 20 doubles. Joining him in slugging well is Christopher Morel. Morel is hitting just .199 but has a .305 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and has scored 38 times. He has also stolen seven bases. Michael Busch is hitting the best on the team this year. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .365 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 33 RBIS and 42 runs scored.

Ian Happ also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .500 over the last week with a .539 on-base percentage. Happ has hit three home runs, has 11 RBIs, and scored six runs in the last week. Seiya Suzuki is also playing well. He is hitting just .217 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and five runs scored. Michael Busch is also scoring plenty of runs. He is hitting .429 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored in the last five games.

Only one member of the Cubs has at-bats against Albert Suarez. Dansby Swanson is 0-1 with a strikeout and a walk.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are second in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Gunnar Henderson has led the way this year. He is hitting .293 on the year with a .383 on-base percentage. Henderson has 27 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 77 times. All of those marks lead the team. He has also stolen 14 bases. Adley Rutschman is having a great year as well. He is hitting .286 on the year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Anthony Santander. Santander is hitting just .232 but has a .298 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Adley Rutschman has been driving in runs in the past week, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .211 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Gunnar Henderson is hitting great though. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a double, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Scoring runs has been a major part of the game for Jordan Westburg in the last week. He is hitting .280 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs and five runs scored.

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have struggled this year on the road when Justin Steele is on the mound. They have won just one game in which he started on the road. Further, Steele has given up three or more runs in half of his away starts this year. The Orioles should be able to score plenty of runs on him in this one. Albert Suarez has been solid on the mound at home, and the Orioles will come away with a win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cubs-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-136)