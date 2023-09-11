Are the Cubbies the real deal? The Chicago Cubs will continue to march upon their impressive regular season showing as they hit the road to the Mile High City to battle things out with the lowly Colorado Rockies. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Cubs-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Out of nowhere, the 2023 Cubs have made it fun to be a fan again. Their current 77-67 record puts them in the thick of a hectic NL Wild Card race. As it stands, the Cubs are even still alive in the NL Central, sitting just three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers In line for the start in this one will be the 24-year-old Jordan Wicks who is a perfect 3-0 with a solid 3.16 ERA in his three starts on the year.

As for the Rockies, the disaster continues Shockingly enough, Colorado has never lost 100 games in a season over the course of their 30 year of existence, but they head into this Monday nine wins away from the century mark with 20 games to go. Alas, the race is officially on! On the mound for the Rockies to try to get his club to snap a four-game losing streak will be Colorado native Kyle Freeland, who is an abysmal 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA on the season.

Here are the Cubs-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Rockies Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-120)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Entering this one as heavy favorites, the Cubs will be kicking off their first meeting of the season with the Rockies on Monday evening. Without a doubt, the Cubs are hoping they can start getting more wins in the win column after they were able to snap a three-game losing streak in a 5-2 win over the D-Backs.

All together, the biggest strength on this Cubs squad happens to be their tremendous balance when in the field and at the plate. Offensively, Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball which bodes well for the thin air of the extremely hitter-friendly ball park of Coors Field. Even more so, the one-year turn around of former MVP winner Cody Bellinger has been a vital reason why the Cubs are in the position that they are in now.

When taking a closer look, it is quite baffling that Bellinger is slashing an unfathomable .318 which is there sixth-best mark in baseball. Simply put, Bellinger may single handily win this game for the Cubs considering that he is 3-8 in his last two games. Overall, be on the lookout for this offense as a whole to carry the load versus a laughable Rockies pitching staff.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Not a whole lot has gone right for one of the worst baseball teams in America in the Rockies, but even the worst teams of all-time found ways to win from time to time. For Rockies bettors and their fans, the hope is that they can full the rabbit out of the hat this evening.

For starters, there isn't a whole lot of talent within this lineup or entire roster for that matter, so an exceptional starting outing from Kyle Freeland will need to be in effect. Indeed, Freeland is a shell of his former self when he was remarkably in the NL Cy Young running back in 2o18 when the Rockies were a bonafide postseason squad, but has gone 26-47 since. It appears that Freeland's best days are obviously behind them, but Colorado is desperate to see Freeland put together at least a quality start to help down the Cubs.

In addition, is this offense due for a wake-up call? Even though they play half of their games at Coors Field, the Rockies have only scored the 19th most runs in the league and gave struggled to get runners on-base. Clearly, this needs to change in a big way as the Rockies simply don't have the slugging bats to hit it over the fence. Instead, getting men-on playing small ball seems like more of a realistic option to come out victorious and cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Cubs could be in danger for a massive let down in this one, but the odds of this happening are slim to none. In truth, the reality of the matter is that the Rockies are booking their off-season tee times while the Cubs are in the middle of a postseason race. With that being said, trust Chicago to make the right plays when it matters most to push them over the top.

Final Cubs-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-120)