We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate as we'll see an interleague matchup between two of baseball's biggest markets. The Chicago Cubs (40-46) will face the New York Yankees (48-40) for the first game of their upcoming series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs are currently third in the NL Central and sit eight games back of the leading Cincinnati Reds. It's been a tight race atop the NL Central between the Cubs, Brewers, and Reds, but the Northsiders haven't been able to close the gap in recent weeks. They're just 3-8 in their last 11 games coming in and have been outscored by 11 runs during that stretch. They'll hope for some luck on the road against a tough Yankees team. Jameson Taillon (RHP) will be their starter.

The New York Yankees are currently third in the AL East and sit eight games back of the leading Tampa Bay Rays. While they share a similar position with the Cubs, the Yankees are having to contend in one of baseball's toughest divisions. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and would like to see some more consistent performances out of their bats, especially coming off a 14-1 loss to the Orioles in their last game. Carlos Rodon (LHP) will make the start in this one.

Here are the Cubs-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Yankees Odds

Chicago Cubs: +136

New York Yankees: -162

Over (8): -114

Under (8): -106

How To Watch Cubs vs. Yankees

TV: Marquee Sports Network, YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs haven't been able to get things to swing their way over their last 10 games with a 4.85 ERA and .253 batting average. They've had to face tough lineups in the Phillies, Guardians, and Brewers and will have no small task in having to face this Yankees squad. Christopher Morel has emerged as their biggest bat and provides their lineup with a ton of pop. It's their first time taking on the Yankees this season so it'll be essential for the Cubs to get on base early.

Jameson Taillon (2-6) makes the start with a 6.93 ERA thru 63.2 innings of work. He's had a down year by most measures and hasn't been able to find his control, giving up 13 homers along with 77 hits so far. The Cubs have lost his last three starts and he'd love to turn his fortunes around against a Yankees team failing to produce runs. The first couple of innings will be crucial for Taillon to establish himself. If he can hold out long enough, perhaps Cody Bellinger can build off his four-hit game and provide more run support in this one.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Despite their solid record, the Yankees are struggling to hang in the Al East race with the success of the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. While they're winning the games they should, they've struggled against better competition and were outscored by the Orioles 20-4 in their last two games. Their pitching staff has had some of the highest highs, but they're seeing a low point over this stretch. They'll hope to get their bats going against a shaky Chicago pitcher.

Carlos Rodon will make his return from the IL for his first start of the season in this one. His back is finally healed up and the Yankees are eager to throw him in the mix at the perfect time. He's got every potential to be a workhorse for them if he can stay healthy, so look for him to be on a pitch limit to avoid coming back too hot. The Yankees bullpen will get some work in today and should have some success against the bats of Chicago.

Final Cubs-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are skidding these last two games, but they've shown an ability to bounce back quickly all season. The Cubs are victim to falling into lulls and won't have much success if Jameson Taillon continues to pitch with such a high ERA. There's no telling how Rodon will look in his return, so expect this to be a slow game in terms of the pitching. The Yankees have the slightest edge being the home team here, so we'll side with them for the prediction. There's a solid chance we could see a low total with both teams struggling from the box.

Final Cubs-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees (-162); UNDER 8 (-106)