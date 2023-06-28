Dahmer star Evan Peters has joined the long-awaited Tron sequel alongside Jared Leto.

Deadline reported and confirmed that Peters has been cast in the third Tron film, Tron Ares. Deadline also reported the news that Leto was cast in the lead role of the film. He will play the titular Ares, a “manifestation of the Tron program.” Joachim Rønning is set to helm the film. Assuming there's no SAG strike, the film hopes to begin rolling cameras in August in Vancouver.

While it's not known who exactly Peters is playing, it's possible that he's playing the villain of the film.

The Tron series has not necessarily been one of Disney's marquee franchises, the 2010 sequel, Ton: Legacy, grossed $400 million worldwide. It's unclear when the third film will be released, but it will have been at least a decade in between installments once again.

Evan Peters is coming off a menacing performance in Dahmer for Netflix. The true crime anthology series saw Peters take on the titular role of Jeffery Dahmer to terrifying results. Like the series or not, it did win numerous awards. including a Best Actor in a limited series, anthology, or television motion picture for Peters. The versatile actor has jumped around since his beginnings on Invasion. He had significant roles in various seasons of American Horror Story from 2011-2021 and also received acclaim for his performance in Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet. He was also a member of Fox's X-Men universe, playing the role of Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver and proceeding to appear in WandaVision.