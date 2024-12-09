While the Dallas Cowboys contemplate the potential retirement of star lineman Zack Martin, Dak Prescott pines away over the possible loss of Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach. With a Dallas Cowboys Week 14 game scheduled against the Cincinnati Bengals, neither team harbors strong playoff hopes. Ahead of the Cowboys-Bengals game, we’ll be making our Cowboys Week 14 predictions.

Dallas enters on a two-game winning streak, the second time this year they’ve pulled it off. But overall their record is 5-7 and injuries, including season-enders for Martin and Prescott, have hurt the team.

The Bengals bring a disappointing mark of 4-8 into the Monday Night adventure. The game didn't get flexed back to Sunday because of The Simpsons animation. Surely, somewhere, Roger Goodell is smiling and counting money.

Cooper Rush will throw a pair of TD passes

Let’s get this out there. Throwing a pair of touchdown passes against the Bengals defense isn’t incredible. But this is bold predictions and it’s hard to imagine Rush finding the end zone through air three times.

But Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has noticed the improvements of Rush, according to athlonsports.com.

“As the No. 1 guy, you're getting all the reps,” McCarthy said. “It's no different for anybody, I just think he's getting into more of a rhythm with everybody and in that particular case, having Brandin back. That was an assertive accurate decision that he made. I think it'll continue to grow, too.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer got in the mix as well, according to dallascowboys.com. He said Rush is getting more comfortable with his receivers.

“I think you'd be remised if you said no,” Schottenheimer said when asked if the confidence level in Rush grows week to week. “The more you're around the guy when he's playing and even me on the sidelines talking to him during the week… but it's not just us, it's the players, it's the guys you're throwing to.

“It's not just us knowing Cooper. I do think now Cooper is more comfortable, consistently saying ‘Hey, I like this, hey, I don't really like that. I’m not as comfortable with this. There are certain things that maybe (Rush) likes differently than Dak likes, and so that moves up or that moves back based on those conversations, the more we go the more comfortable I would say he is of speaking his mind.”

Bengals unlikely to offer defensive resistance

So Rush’s groove should extend to plenty of success against the Bengals.

“The more these guys play together, the more these guys have those communications and conversations like Brandin and Cooper had leading up to the third down play during a random Tuesday practice, that's the key,” Schottenheimer said. “Those conversations are invaluable that you're on the same page, because the timing in the windows is very tight, but it was well deserved for Brandin, and it was cool to see.”

CeeDee Lamb will catch a pair of TD passes

Ah, now you see. Rush’s strong outing will lean on the play of Lamb. Coming off a two-catch performance against the Giants, Lamb should explode against the cover-poor Bengals secondary. It’s even possible he will soar for a long touchdown reception.

And don’t worry about the injury reports. Lamb said he’s OK, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Still have the shoulder injury, which I've been dealing with for four or five weeks…” Lamb said. “As far as Monday goes, I'll be fine. I have my range of motion and I have my strength back.”

Lamb also climbed onboard the keep-McCarthy train, according to cbssports.com.

“He's a player's coach,” Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb said of McCarthy on Tuesday. “We all love him, everything that he does for the team and as far as leading us, just having the confidence and everything that he's willing to put on a lot for us, we love every bit of it. So as for Jerry and all those situations, that ain't got nothing to do with me. Don't try to put me in it, but we, I love Mike, that's for sure.”

DeMarvion Overshown will get 1.5 sacks

The talented linebacker seems to be putting together an impressive season in 2024. And he will continue by harassing Joe Burrow on several plays.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer beamed about the ability of Overshown, according to dallascowboys.com.

“He's a guy with a lot of speed, physicality, tackles well,” Zimmer said. “I feel like he continues to get better and better, and the more ways that we can use him the better it is.

“When he first came back, we were trying to get him settled in with one personnel group. He's proven that he's one of the better players that we have. We're trying to use him in as many ways as we can, he's got a unique asset of strength and speed and power.”

Also, McCarthy has been impressed, according to athlonsports.com.

“It's a great play, just all the way around,” McCarthy said of Overshown’s Thanksgiving pick-six. “The anticipation, the instincts and really to get control of the football, but I think we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg.

“I've been so impressed with him and his consistency, his approach and that's just going to keep putting him in the position to progress. Frankly we give him more opportunities because he obviously can make plays from the edge, also. Big-time play.”