After turning in double-digit winning season after double-digit winning season for the Dallas Cowboys since making the jump from Green Bay to Big D in 2020, with his debut season the only one to miss that mark, Mike McCarthy's future with the team is very much up in the air.

On one hand, he's been without his starting quarterback for much of the year and has still somehow found a way to win two games with Cooper Rush under center. But even if the Cowboys win out, which feels borderline impossible since the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are still on the schedule, they would still be down two wins from last year and could still finish third in the division, considering they are three full games out of second place and five out of first.

Should the Cowboys let McCarthy walk when his contract comes to an end early next year? Debatable, but one person who doesn't believe he should walk is Dak Prescott, his long-time starting quarterback who has had to watch Dallas fall from grace from the sidelines following a Week 9 hamstring injury.

Dak Prescott believes in Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys' HC

Talking to Yahoo Sports about his coach's future, Prescott “wholeheartedly” endorsed a new deal for his quarterback, as he believes in the direction McCarthy has taken the team so far this season.

“Your coach seems like he's playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach. Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can,” Prescott told Yahoo.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly. I don't want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it. But I wholeheartedly believe in him.”

Do most fans in Dallas and beyond agree with Prescott's assertion? No, probably not, as more than a few would rather see some fresh blood at the top of the organization, including “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, who has become a popular fantasy hire in Dallas due to his connections to the organization. If that happens, Prescott might just be looking for a new job, too, as rumor has it, he wants to see his son drafted to Dallas in an attempt to recreate the Colorado magic at the NFL level.