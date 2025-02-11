After a 7-10 season and an underwhelming, third-place finish in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a flurry of moves this offseason, particularly in their coaching staff. Dallas agreed to terms with Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, and now Schottenheimer is assembling his staff.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cowboys are working to hire Ken Dorsey as their pass-game specialist.

Dorsey has most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns hired Dorsey back in February of 2024, but he was fired after only one season. The Browns went 3-14 and were statistically one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging just 300.8 offensive yards per game – the fifth-lowest total in the league.

The 43-year-old Dorsey spent parts of five seasons on the Buffalo Bills coaching staff, serving in various roles. Dorsey's roles with the Bills, under head coach Sean McDermott, included quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator, and offensive coordinator. The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Dorsey broke into professional football coaching in 2013 with the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys' coaching staff is taking shape. Dorsey will work under the team's new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams. Adams had previously served as an offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. Adams held that role for two full seasons before being hired onto Schottenheimer's staff in Dallas.

Dallas is coming off of a season they would like to bury far back in the rearview mirror, with nine of the Cowboys' 17 games seeing them finish with 20 or fewer points. In four of the final six games of the season, the Cowboys racked up fewer than 200 passing yards. Much of this can be attributed to the loss of Dak Prescott. Prescott, who the Cowboys extended shortly before Week 1, played in only eight games this year due to a hamstring injury that ultimately led to surgery.