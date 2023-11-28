Ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, it’s time to release our Dallas Cowboys Week 13 predictions.

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13's Thursday Night Football game. It will be a battle of two second-place teams within their respective divisions, with potential playoff ramifications on the line in the NFC.

The Cowboys (8-3) have been on a roll as of late, demolishing their competition, although it probably shouldn't warrant much bragging. Since losing to NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys have rattled off three decisive wins. However, those wins came against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders, who have a combined 10 wins.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are meeting the Cowboys at their worst, losing three out of their last four, two of those being blowouts. Nonetheless, this is still a matchup between the current No. 5 seed (Dallas) and No. 6 seed (Seattle) NFC teams in the playoff picture.

In Dallas' eight wins this season, none of them are against teams with winning records thus far. Should they beat the Seahawks (6-5) at home in AT&T Stadium, it would be their first such win. It would also be a much-needed victory before the Cowboys enter their toughest stretch of the entire season, where, after the Seahawks, they'll face the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions, all in December. But before that, let's get into some Dallas Cowboys Week 13 bold predictions versus the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

The Cowboys knock Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith out of the game

The Seahawks haven't been great at protecting their quarterback this season. They've allowed 27 total sacks, averaging 2.45 per game. Facing a ferocious Cowboys defensive front may not bode well for Seattle's offensive line, which will most likely have trouble protecting Smith, who has likewise been slightly beat up lately. The Cowboys are fourth in sacks (37), 10th in quarterback hits (68), and third in sack percentage (10.2). Good luck, Geno.

The Cowboys don't allow the Seahawks to score more than 10 points

Against much inferior teams, that's when the Cowboys thrive. It's against the more superior teams that Dallas can't find their wins. The Seahawks are one loss away from being .500, and as mentioned, playing their worst football of the season at the moment. In three of their five losses this season, they've been outscored 98-29. On Thursday night, they'll be facing a Cowboys defense that is ranked third in the league in points allowed, per StatMuse. That doesn't bode well for a struggling offense.

Dak Prescott stays hot, throws three touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb

Prescott has found his favorite receiver 10 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. The Prescott and Lamb connection is one of the more dangerous ones to opposing defenses in the league. Prescott, alone, is playing some of the best football of his career at the moment. Don't expect any drop-off from Prescott finding Lamb most of the evening.

The Cowboys beat the Seahawks by three scores on Thursday Night Football

Again, this is a much-needed win for the Cowboys before they enter a long December where they'll essentially be playing every week like it's a playoff game, facing likewise teams vying for a postseason opportunity. The Seahawks are a little beat up at the moment, including Geno Smith himself. Dallas could easily run away with this one in a hurry if Seattle continues to put up points offensively. Expect a lopsided matchup in the Cowboys' favor.