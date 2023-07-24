NFL training camp is right around the corner, and has even started for some teams, but there are still quite a few NFL free agents who are looking for new homes before the start of the season. NFL free agency is in the rearview mirror for the most part, but there are still top-tier players, such as former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who have yet to be signed.

While the free agency flurry typically takes place right after the new league year starts up, there are always a handful of veterans who don't latch on with teams right away, and wait out free agency. That has happened more so than ever this offseason, with some really solid players still sitting on the open market with training camp now upon us.

Some of these guys will have to wait longer than others to get a new deal, but once teams take the field for training camp, they will quickly recognize which spots they need to shore up on their roster. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top five free agents still on the market now that training camp is close to fully getting under way.

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB

The running back market has been a big topic of discussion all throughout the offseason, and one guy who fell victim to the changes of the market is former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott was released by Dallas earlier this offseason, as they opted to move forward with Tony Pollard as their lead running back rather than him.

Elliott had a productive season working in tandem with Pollard (231 CAR, 876 YDS, 12 TD), but his yards per carry fell all the way down to 3.8, and Dallas really had no choice but to stick with Pollard over Elliott. Still, Elliott proved he is a dangerous red zone option on the ground, and for the right price, he could be an effective secondary running back on a playoff contending team.

4. Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Yannick Ngakoue has been in the NFL for seven seasons, and has managed to record at least eight sacks in each of those seasons. Despite that, Ngakoue has struggled to find a consistent home in the league, and will likely be joining the sixth team of his career when he decides to sign his next contract.

Ngakoue remained one of the most underrated players at his position in his 2022 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts (29 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 16 QB hits, one forced fumble), and it's very confusing as to why he can't find a consistent home in the NFL. However, Ngakoue is still there for the taking, and whichever team lands him will immediately bolster their pass-rushing corps.

3. Marcus Peters, CB

Marcus Peters isn't one of the best cornerbacks in the league like he once was, but he proved that, after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, he can still be a starting-caliber corner. To this point, though, no team has been willing to bite on Peters and give him the deal he is looking for, although that appears likely to change soon.

Peters had a solid 2022 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens (47 tackles, 1 INT, 6 PD, 2 FF, 2 FR, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB Hit) and proved that his lengthy absence hadn't completely sapped him of his talent. After being brought in for a visit by the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems like Peters' time on the free agent market will be ending soon, and it will be interesting to see where the three-time All-Pro corner lands.

2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Jadeveon Clowney's career has been marred by injuries to this point, but when he's on his game, he can still be an extremely disruptive player on any defensive line in the league. Clowney hasn't received a ton of interest in free agency to this point, but there will eventually be a team willing to take a flier on the talented pass rusher.

Clowney didn't have a great year in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns (28 tackles, two sacks, 4 TFL, 4 QB Hits, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR) and it's clear he will be looking to put together a bounce back campaign once he returns to the field. Clowney's ceiling may be higher than any other available free agent, though, and he could end up being an extremely impactful addition once he signs.

1. Dalvin Cook, RB

With DeAndre Hopkins officially signing with the Tennessee Titans, Dalvin Cook takes over the top spot on this list. Cook is coming off his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance with the Minnesota Vikings, and could immediately become the top running back for whichever team he ends up joining.

Dalvin Cook put together another strong season for the Vikings in 2022 (264 CAR, 1173 YDS, 8 TD, 39 REC, 295 YDS, 2 TD), and while he has begun to show signs of decline, he's still one of the top big-play running backs in the league. Cook is drawing interest from a handful of teams, and while he doesn't seem to be in a rush to make a decision, it's clear that he will be the top free agent available until he signs his next contract.