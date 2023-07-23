The NFL season is about to start, and one of the biggest stars in free agency still doesn't have a team. Dalvin Cook, the former Minnesota Vikings star running back, is yet to find a home after his release. There was a lot of rumors about his potential destination (the Miami Dolphins being the primary name involved), but no deal has materialized so far.

With no deal in sight, fans are wondering where Dalvin Cook will land during the NFL free agency period. There's no rush on the ex-Vikings star's end to make a deal right now, though. In an interview during his camp in Minnesota, Cook emphasized the need for patience, since this is a pretty big decision to make (per KTSP).

“At this moment, it’s kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process,” he said. “You can’t rush this. This is a life decision… I’m just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

Dalvin Cook was shockingly released by the Vikings earlier this offseason. With running backs becoming more “expendable” in the eyes of NFL teams, players are having a hard time finding a consistent job. Cook had a solid (though a bit underwhelming) 2022 season, and yet his upcoming payday scared Minnesota away from keeping him around.

The same “running back problem” that led to his exit might also be complicating Cook's NFL free agency journey. The Dolphins reportedly made an offer for Cook earlier, but the RB declined that offer. There's still interest from other teams (the Jets and the Patriots are among the other teams looking to acquire Cook, but his demand and the current RB market might make it hard for him to find a new team.

The running back position has arguably become the most undervalued position in NFL free agency. Players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are franchise tagged and aren't given long-term deals. Gone are the days of a bell cow RB being a requirement to be a contender. We'll see where Dalvin Cook ends up this offseason.