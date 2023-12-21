Was Jay-Z out here stealing songs the whole time?

Dame Dash, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, recently stirred controversy by accusing Jay-Z of repeatedly appropriating songs from other artists in an interview on The Guads Show. Dash alleged that Jay-Z had a pattern of adopting tracks after they gained traction, claiming ownership and performing them as if they were his own creations, HipHopDX reports.

Dash cited instances involving artists like Ja Rule and Omillio Sparks, claiming that Jay-Z took their songs and made them his own. He referenced Ja Rule’s “Can I Get A…” and Omillio Sparks’ track, suggesting that Jay-Z’s involvement turned these into his own hits, attributing them to a practice akin to “extortion.”

However, Jay-Z's longtime engineer, Young Guru, swiftly responded on Twitter, refuting Dash's claims. He debunked the allegations, providing specific insights into the creation process of the mentioned tracks. Guru clarified that “I Just Want to Love You” came directly from Pharrell and developed from scratch, highlighting that Sparks merely provided a Rick James hook.

CAP on this narrative that jay STEALS songs

1. Jay got “I just want to love you” directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook.

2. “Can I get” was Irv’s idea, literally said “Jay get on this record but please keep JA”

I love you OG but nah https://t.co/4UeUZXgUpI — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) December 21, 2023

Regarding “Can I Get A…,” Guru asserted that it was Irv Gotti's idea and explicitly requested Jay-Z's involvement while insisting on keeping Ja Rule on the record. Guru’s rebuttal aimed to dispel the notion that Jay-Z wrongfully claimed ownership of these tracks.

Furthermore, addressing the allegation that Jay-Z stole Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up” for a mixtape, Guru clarified that using beats for mixtapes by rapping over popular instrumentals was a prevalent practice at the time, emphasizing that this didn’t constitute theft.

Guru’s responses aimed to set the record straight, dismissing the narrative propagated by Dash regarding Jay-Z's alleged misappropriation of songs from fellow artists. His insights into the creative process and the origin of these tracks countered Dash’s accusations, offering a different perspective on the issue.