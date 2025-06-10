After 13 long months, WWE Superstar Asuka is going to make her return from injury on the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix as part of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

The four-time world champion will take part in a fatal four-way match in the Queen of the Ring tournament. WWE aired a vignette for Asuka's return from injury during the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW.

The video package concluded by announcing her return match. Asuka will square off with Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodriguez in the first round of the tournament.

Roxanne Perez took part in a fatal four-way earlier in the night during the June 9 episode of RAW. She stole the victory from Kairi Sane (Asuka's longtime tag team partner), Rhea Ripley, and her Judgment Day stablemate Liv Morgan.

Friday Night SmackDown will also hold fatal four-way matches to determine their participants in the tournament. Their field consists of the likes of heavy hitters like Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax.

Why did WWE spoil Asuka's return from injury?

It is unusual for WWE to spoil a surprise like Asuka's return. Perhaps they showed her in the tournament bracket earlier in the night and realized the cat was out of the bag.

There is also a chance they are planning an even bigger surprise. The men's tournament features a notable open spot, which general manager Adam Pearce has yet to fill. Perhaps a returning Ilja Dragunov, who tore his ACL in September 2024, is a potential candidate for that spot.

We will wait and see what happens. Either way, it is great to see Asuka back in action. During her absence, WWE quietly disbanded Damage CTRL, which she was part of after Dakota Kai's release. However, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane remain on the roster.

Her last notable matchup was at Backlash France in May 2024. Asuka and Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Cargill. It ended their second reign with the belts at 99 days.

She then announced that she had a knee injury that would require surgery. Now, over a year later, she is back in action. We will have to wait and see how far she makes it in the tournament.