Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just known for dominating the paint. On The Big Podcast, Shaq turned that same no-nonsense energy toward one of the NBA’s biggest myths, per NYPost.

Co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up the age-old belief that women chase players from city to city. “Every city you go to, the women are looking for you,” Lefkoe said.

Shaq shut it down immediately.

“That’s a myth,” he responded. “I’ve been in a lot of lobbies. I didn’t see anybody.” He recalled reading an Esquire article that described women waiting outside hotels for players. But even when he went looking, that version of the NBA lifestyle never showed up. “Trust me, I was the baddest on the road. It never happened.”

Brandon Jennings, a guest on the episode, backed him up. While the outside world imagines glitz and groupies, life as a pro often looks very different. According to both men, being on the road isn’t the fantasy many people expect.

Shaq then reflected on why relationships rarely survive in that environment. “When you live a certain lifestyle, and then it all shuts down, you only know what you know,” he said. “If you don’t know the rules of commitment, it’ll never work. Once you say to somebody, ‘I’m going to commit,’ you’ve got to do your job as a man. Right?”

Jennings Remembers His ‘Welcome to the League’ Moment

The conversation shifted when Jennings shared his personal moment of NBA initiation. Though he was drafted in 2009 and Shaq retired in 2011, they did meet on the court, and Jennings never forgot it.

“You knocked me on my butt,” he said. “When you were in Cleveland, I went to the lane. I wasn’t trying to dunk, but you took me out of the air pretty bad.”

Shaquille O’Neal looked surprised. “I did that to you?” he asked, before offering the one pass he hadn’t during the game — an apology.

He admitted he usually spared the guys he liked. “I gave White Chocolate, T-Mac, and Vince one. I never gave you a pass? Sorry…”

Even legends have soft spots, and even rookies earn their stripes. Sometimes it’s not the highlight reel that sticks with you. It’s the moment someone made you feel like you belonged.