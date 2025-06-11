Adam Jones or Pacman, former NFL cornerback and Cincinnati Bengals standout, is once again facing legal heat after an early morning incident in Covington, Kentucky. On Wednesday, June 11, the 41-year-old Jones appeared before Judge Douglas Grothaus at the Kenton County courthouse, where he entered a not guilty plea to three charges: disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and third-degree assault of a police officer, WLWT reports.

Jones, dressed in black with slip-on shoes and a visible smirk, declined to speak about the allegations. Instead, he deferred to his defense, calling attorney Timothy Schneider “the best lawyer in the world.” The court appearance followed his June 7 arrest after an alleged disturbance outside the Second Story Bar.

According to police, the altercation began shortly before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the bar due to a dispute between a patron and an employee. By the time authorities arrived, Jones had already left the scene in a vehicle. He was stopped not far from the bar, at which point things escalated. Police reported that Jones attempted to walk away from officers, showed signs of intoxication, and then became verbally aggressive.

Inside the Kenton County Detention Center’s entryway, the situation worsened. A police report states Jones “intentionally threw his elbow upwards,” striking an officer in the mouth and drawing blood. That action led to the felony assault charge, a serious offense that could carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

A Pattern of Trouble

Jones has long been known for his talent on the field and his troubles off it. According to court documents, he currently resides in Cincinnati, and this isn’t his first run-in with the law tied to alcohol-related incidents.

Last fall, Jones was arrested in Arlington, Texas, at a hotel near AT&T Stadium following the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Police were responding to a bar fight. Jones was ultimately charged with public intoxication, assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

As his latest case unfolds, Adam Jones is once again in a familiar place: court, not the gridiron.