Even the biggest stars were unaware of R-Truth's (aka Ron Killins) WWE return at Money in the Bank, including the “Maverick” Logan Paul.

He spoke about it on his Impaulsive podcast. Paul revealed that he was not told about R-Truth's WWE return even though he was in the match it happened during.

“No one told me R-Truth was coming,” revealed Paul. “I didn't even know. So, bro, I'm sitting there, and he comes back. I'm like, ‘What the f**k is he doing here?'”

Of course, Paul was not able to combat R-Truth during his return. He had just gone through the announcer's table after backflipping onto Jey Uso.

Back in the ring, Paul's tag team partner, John Cena, was using the Undisputed WWE Championship belt as a weapon against Cody Rhodes. Just when it appeared Cena was going to cheat his way to a win, R-Truth appeared in a hoodie and attacked the 17-time world champion.

Why did R-Truth return to WWE?

On June 1, 2025, R-Truth announced that WWE was going to let his contract expire, effectively releasing him. He had been with the company for the better part of the last two decades, so fans took the news hard.

It started a movement similar to the #WeWantCody movement in 2024. Fans began chanting for him during the subsequent episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown after he announced his release.

Then, he made his triumphant return at Money in the Bank. During the following edition of Monday Night RAW, R-Truth addressed the crowd. It appears he is going to be undergoing a character change, as he is now billed as Ron Killings, his legal name.

Paul, meanwhile, was unable to pick up a win with Cena. Where he now goes remains unclear, as he has been feuding with Uso for a while. But now, Uso is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion after losing to Gunther.

Perhaps Logan Paul will enter the WWE King of the Ring tournament. There is one spot remaining on the men's side of the bracket. He may also take a hiatus until closer to SummerSlam, which takes place in August 2025.