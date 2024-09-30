Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been hard at work promoting the release of his latest signature sneaker with Adidas, the Adidas Dame 9. Already seen in a BAPE collaboration for their original release and an upcoming Bucks-themed colorway, we'll see Lillard and Adidas join forces with the FC Bayern Munich Basketball club to release the newest Adidas Dame 9.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Bayern Munich is a EuroLeague and Bundesliga team base in Munich, Germany competing as part of the FC Bayern sports club. They've won six championships within the Bundesliga and have had a number of successful runs during the Euroleague cup. They're also an Adidas sponsored team and have ties to the brand through their uniform and shoe deals.

The collaboration will be facilitated through Munich-based streetwear retailer BTSN. The flagship store has a long line of promoting streetwear culture in Germany and they'll join their hometown basketball team in the unique sneaker crossover.

Adidas Dame 9 x FC Bayern Munich x BTSN

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Similar to many of the current sneakers in Adidas' basketball collection, the Dame 9 features a futuristic molded upper wrapped around an inner boot that hugs the wearers foot. The midsole comes complete with Adidas' LightStrike technology, ensuring maximum comfort and responsiveness when making cuts. The shoes feature a clean white and black colorway with subtle snakeskin patterns through the three stripes along the upper. We also see Damian Lillard x Bayern Munich branding throughout, giving this rather toned-down shoe an aura of exclusivity.

The Adidas Dame 9 “Garden” is currently available on BTSN's webstore in full sizing. The shoes will see a wider global release on September 30, 2024 when they drop on Adidas and very select retailers. These are expected to be very limited in quantity, so be sure to grab your pair while they're still available!

What do you think of the newest Adidas Dame 9 collaboration? Are these a cop or drop?