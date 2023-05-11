Dan Stevens will jump from one monster movie to another as it has been announced that the actor will be joining Melissa Barrera in Radio Silence‘s untitled monster film for Universal Pictures.

Justin Kroll of Deadline broke the news that Stevens has joined the project. This news comes a day after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical) was cast in the project as well.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence will helm the untitled monster film with their Scream (2022) producer Chad Villella serving as a producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. Tripp Vinson will also serve as a producer. The film is based on a script from Stephen Shields — Guy Busick did revisions.

Plot details and specifics. are still being kept under wraps, but Universal is known for its monster films dating back to the Universal Classic Monsters days. In recent years, the studio has attempted to recapture that magic for a new generation, with varying results from The Mummy (2017) to Renfield — a new spin on a classic character. Some have been decent, however, like 2020’s The Invisible Man.

Radio Silence’s Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have been making waves since 2019’s Ready or Not, but it has been their work on the last two Scream films that really put them on the map. Scream (2022) successfully rebooted the series after a decade-plus since the fourth installment, bringing in a new generation of leads while paying respects to the old guard. Scream VI has broken the franchise records for opening weekend grosses and domestic gross. They’ll be reteaming with star Melissa Barrera on this monster flick.