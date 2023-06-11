Rogers Arena in Vancouver had some structural difficulties during the UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Main Card. During Canadian Mike Malott's walkout mid-way through the main car action, a railing alongside the fighter's tunnel collapsed, sending dozens of fans over the edge and onto the floor. The incident has since been addressed by UFC President Dana White and the official Rogers Arena Twitter page. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

The railing collapsed at UFC 289 at Rogers Arena as Mike Mallott was walking out for his fight 😳pic.twitter.com/BiEjXFDiOL — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 11, 2023

“Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area and no serious injuries were reported. Venue security and staff remained on-site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone's safety.”

Dana White was asked about the incident and praised Rogers Arena for their handling of the situation. “Nobody was seriously hurt, a couple minor injuries. The arena handled it immediately, roped it off, got security up there, moved people to some better seats and managed it like a bunch of pros.”

When watching the Main Card, it was clear that fans were moving down to lower seats to get a better look at the action. The fans were extremely engaged in all the fights and cheered feverishly for their Canadian fighters. Mike Malott was the final Canadian to take the stage and easily the most anticipated. During his walkout, fans packed-in close to the tunnel to see their country's fighter make the walk. Malott actually had to move out of the way as people fell to the floor around him, avoiding what could have been a disastrous injury. Luckily, Malott remained unscathed and went on to win his fight. Evidently no one was seriously hurt and people were relocated to better seats, so Dana White and Rogers Arena made the best out of a situation that could have gone much worse.