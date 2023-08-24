The Denver Broncos had a disastrous first season with Russell Wilson at the helm, leading to a 5-12 record and the firing of their first-year head coach Nathanial Hackett. Wilson is ready to put the past behind him, and isn't worried about the mounting pressure on the team.

“Do I feel the pressure? No. I don't run from it, I look forward to it. I run to it if anything,” Wilson declared, according to DNVR Broncos Podcast.

Sean Payton has taken over the coaching duties after a hiatus from his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. He brings a championship pedigree and a skilled record with quarterbacks, and the Broncos top brass is hoping that translates into a revival of Russell Wilson.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“We as a team, we are all in this thing together. We're all searching for one thing, and that's to get better everyday. We are not looking too far ahead, but trying to learn as much as we can in each practice,” Wilson said.

Wilson made sure to pump the brakes on the hype of the new coaching pairing, and wants to make sure the changes don't go to his head or his teammates. They have a strong potential to perform much better in 2023, and he wants to cancel out the noise from last season and get better each day as a unit.

The Broncos have lost both of their preseason contests by one-point each, and will wrap up their final showing against the Los Angeles Rams before getting the regular season underway. Denver has an 8.5 win total and +186 odds to make the playoffs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, so the pressure is certainly on Wilson and his teammates to deliver in year two.