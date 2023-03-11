The New York Giants resolved an offseason dilemma on Tuesday, coming to terms with Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million extension deal. Jones will earn $82 million in guaranteed money, and the agreement between the two sides also includes $35 million in incentives.

The Giants aimed to reach a multiyear agreement with Jones in order to avoid having to place the franchise tag on him. They succeeded in this task, as running back Saquon Barkley was the one who the team issued the franchise tag to.

The Giants and Jones were in talks for a new deal for weeks. For one, Jones’ representation in Athletes First met with the Giants at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine to touch base on this matter, but the two sides left Indianapolis without striking an agreement on a new contract.

Overall, Jones remained cool, calm, and collected throughout his contract discussions with Giants team officials. He maintained this mindset after speaking to Eli Manning, who made it clear to him that it will all “work out how they’re supposed to.”

“Yeah, I spoke to Eli before the process started and a little bit during,” Jones said during a press conference for his new contract. “And he gave me some good advice. I think his message was just that things, they’ll work out how they’re supposed to. One day, you’re going to feel good about it. One day, not as good. But just to keep working.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Like I said, we had the goal the whole time to get it worked out. So, I’m glad we did. But he gave me some advice. I leaned on my agents and my family, certainly.”

Jones added that he reached out to several teammates who had also dealt with contract dilemmas.

“Certainly, my current teammates and some guys who have been through it,” Jones said.

“I would say I leaned heavily on my agents and my family.”

Jones is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he posted career highs across the board, including in passer rating (92.5) and rushing touchdowns (seven). The fourth-year passer also guided the NFC East side to an NFC wild-card round win over the Minnesota Vikings.