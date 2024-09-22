In the process of falling apart against the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans suffered an injury to a key offensive player and left the head coach fuming about penalties. Also, Danielle Hunter offered an explanation for his low blow on San Darnold that had Vikings’ fans booing.

Hunter had a legitimate reason for the penalty, according to a post on X by Vikings reporter Andrew Krammer.

“(Vikings offensive tackle) Brian O'Neill said after Danielle Hunter's low hit and roughing penalty on Sam Darnold, Hunter came up to him and explained that a block shoved him low and he didn't mean to hit Darnold there. “It stung a little bit hearing Danielle booed,” O'Neill said, “because he's not dirty.”

Long day at office for Texans DE Danielle Hunter

Hunter, the star pass-rusher joined the Texans in March. He signed a two-year, $49 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

But his team came up on the short end of a 34-7 decision against his former team. Hunter said there were no excuses, according to post on X by Aaron Wilson.

“We got beat, man,” Hunter said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and correct all the mistakes. They were the better football team. There were definitely some missed tackles.”

Texans head coach Demeco Ryans didn’t like much of anything in the game, according to houstonchronicle.com.

“A lot of miscues today,” Ryans said. “You can’t do that and expect to win in this league. Hey, we take the loss and got to move on.”

Running back Cam Akers echoed other players and coaches sentiments. He said the Vikings did a great job against the Texans’ ground game.

“I just think they are a really good team,” Akers said. “They had a great scheme and came out and beat us today. They beat us fair and square.”