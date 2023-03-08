Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker took a shot at Daniel Jones while trying to defend Lamar Jackson. The Bears player seemingly can’t believe that New York Giants gave Jones a long-term contract, while Jackson didn’t receive one from the Baltimore Ravens.

Brisker called Daniel Jones “trash” on Twitter and expressed his disbelief in Jackson being hit with the franchise tag. The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract. Jackson is set to earn a $32.4 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS https://t.co/vCLkB6Tn4I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 7, 2023

The Bears’ player is far from being alone in wondering why Jackson didn’t sign a massive contract extension. Several NFL players are confused by the Ravens’ decision. Brisker took it to another level by trashing Jones.

Chicago selected Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants beat the Bears 20-12 in Week 4 of Brisker’s rookie campaign. Jones didn’t finish the game after suffering an ankle injury. The Giants’ quarterback completed eight of 13 passes for 71 yards. Jones also had six rushing attempts for 68 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.

Brisker and the Bears had the NFL’s worst record last season.

Jones’ contract with the Giants could be worth up to $195 million in incentives. Only $94 million in the contract is virtually guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Had the Ravens offered Jackson the same contract as Jones, Baltimore’s quarterback would’ve undoubtedly rejected it. Jackson appears to be seeking a fully guaranteed contract. It was reported early last season that the Ravens offered a $250 million contract with $133 million guaranteed.

Jones had a breakout season in 2022. The much-maligned quarterback went 9-6-1 as a starter and led the Giants to their first playoff appearance in six years. Jones committed the fewest turnovers per game of any starting quarterback. In New York’s wild-card playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens and Jackson can still negotiate a long-term contract until mid-July. Another NFL team can sign Jackson to an offer sheet, which Baltimore would have the chance to match.