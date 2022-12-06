By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

Warhammer 40k Darktide gives players a lot of melee weapon options to choose from. This is especially important as glorious melee combat is the best way to purge the heretics in front of you. In this guide, we will talk about the melee weapons you can use in each class in Darktide, as well as which ones to use depending on the situation.

Warhammer 40k Darktide is a co-op first-person shooter available on PC. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will come out in the near future.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Melee Weapons Guide

There is a wide variety of melee weaponry in Darktide. To make it easier for our readers, we will split this guide into four sections, each talking about a different Darktide class. You can look for the class that you are currently playing in this guide, and easily find which melee weapons your class should use in Darktide.

Veteran Sharpshooters

The Veteran Sharpshooter is the long-ranged specialist class of Darktide. That’s why it may seem weird that someone who’s at the backline would need a melee weapon. It’s actually really important for Veterans to have a melee weapon, as it is really easy for enemies to flank your group. In fact, it’s not an uncommon occurrence. When that happens, you might find it easier to just bring out your melee weapon and swing at the enemies near you.

As a Veteran, you have access to axes, swords, shovels, and knives. The axes have three versions, each with different uses. The swords also have three different versions. The shovel and the knife each have one version. As a Veteran, what you want is either a quick way to dispatch the enemies near you or a quick way to create some space between you and your enemies.

If you want to quickly kill your enemies, I would recommend using either the regular Sword or the Power Sword. My reasoning for this is that these swords can hit multiple enemies at once, letting you quickly take care of multiple enemies should you suddenly find yourself surrounded. Their secondary attacks can also help you in these situations. With the regular sword, you can Parry, letting you block attacks and quickly counter-attack. This can quickly give you space. The Power Sword secondary attack, on the other hand, charges up its next few swings. This can easily dispatch anyone near you.

If instead, you want to quickly get some space, then the knife, or the Combat Blade, might be your best bet. The Combat Blade may not be ideal for taking care of a lot of enemies. However, this knife normally increases the number of times you can block enemy. This lets you block the enemy’s initial attacks, giving you time to run away from them. It’s also possible to quickly dispatch a small group of enemies with the knife, so that can help you make space as well.

Of course, if you find yourself more comfortable with the other weapons, that’s up to you. The axe and shovel are, after all, very useful if you decide to become a frontline Veteran.

Zealot Preacher

The Zealot Preacher thrives in melee combat. Their skills and weapons are designed for close-quarters combat, so to be honest, any melee weapon would work with them. Although they share most of the same melee weapon pool as the Veteran and the Psyker, they do have three unique weapons that are equally powerful.

The Heavy Sword lets the Zealot attack multiple enemies at once, dealing huge damage to crowds of enemies. This is especially useful because Zealots tend to charge into crowds of enemies with their skill. The Thunder Hammer, on the other hand, normally singles out one enemy at a time. When charged up, however, it can also quickly clear out hordes of enemies. The Heavy Eviscerator is one huge chain sword, designed to deliver heavy damage, even to heavily armored enemies.

As I mentioned before, anything goes for the Zealot. It will depend a lot on your playstyle and how you decide to take fights. If you like taking out multiple enemies with just your basic attacks, then any of the swords will work for you. If you want to deal as much cleansing on singular targets at a time, the axes and hammer will work well for you as well. The Chainsword, Chainaxe, and Heavy Eviscerator are good options if you think you will be fighting armored enemies a lot. Find the weapon that you’re most comfortable with, and purge heresy with it.

Psyker Psykinetic

The Psyker Psykinetic, much like the Veteran, is a backline character. Their melee weapons are also mostly for making space between them and their enemies. As mentioned above, they share the same melee weapon pool as the other two classes. Much like the Zealot, however, the Psyker also has its own share of unique weapons.

The Dueling Sword lets the Psyker focus on one enemy at a time, dealing a flurry of damage in one go. This is perfect for the one or two enemies that get past the frontline, or those random heretics hiding around corners. Its secondary attack lets you attack even faster, staggering enemies easily, and allowing you to either finish them off or make some distance. The Blaze Force Sword, on the other hand, lets Psykers channel their Warp powers into their melee combat. When attacking normally, the sword functions like the Dueling Sword, in that it targets one enemy at a time. When charged up in Warp, it becomes a whole different matter. Your attacks become two-staged when charged. Your first swing deals melee damage, which you then follow up with a burst of Warp Energy. This deals massive damage.

The points I brought up regarding the Veteran are somewhat applicable to the Psyker as well. Your melee weapons are primarily for putting space between you and your enemies, which you can do with the various swords the Psyker has access to. It’s different, however, in that the Psykers also have the option to deal a massive amount of damage to enemies should they choose to. If you decide to become a frontline Psyker, you have plenty of options to choose from, including the Blaze Force Sword. Just make sure to manage your Peril well if you do decide to use that sword.

Ogryn Skullbreaker

Ogryn Skullbreakers, once more, have a different pool of weapons compared to the other classes, and it’s understandable. Their weapons are humongous, befitting their huge, tanky frame. Much like the other classes, their weapons can either take care of a single enemy at a time, or take care of multiple.

The Ogryn’s Bully Club, Latrine Shovel, and Battle Maul are all for taking care of multiple targets at a time. This lets the Ogryn clear the path for his teammates. The Battle Maul, however, is a bit more special compared to the other two weapons in this group. This is because the Battle Maul comes partnered with a Slab Shield. This weapon combo lets Ogryns fully embody their meat shield reputation. The shield blocks most enemy attacks, letting them draw all enemy fire to them. Thanks to this, the other members of the team can make quick work of the enemy.

If you’d prefer dealing a lot of damage to one enemy at a time, then you can equip the Ogryn’s Cleaver. Although it’s basically just a knife for the Ogryn, it’s a huge blade for literally anyone he wants to fight. The Cleaver can make quick work of lone enemies, although you can charge up its attack to swing wide and hit more enemies. You can also use the secondary punch attack to stagger enemies and take them down without fear of being attacked.

Your choice of Ogryn weapon depends on whether you want to become a literal shield for your team or become a hulking murder machine. Personally, I think the shield is the best option, but using the other weapons work just as well.

And that’s basically all you need to know in this guide about the melee weapons of Warhammer 40k Darktide. We actually have a guide for Darktide’s ranged weapons as well, so be sure to check it out. In the meantime, you can stay updated on other gaming news through our gaming news articles.