Prior to U2 taking over the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Darren Aronofsky has shown off the capabilities of the world's biggest screen.

In an Instagram post, Aronofsky showed off the huge scale of the Sphere's screen. The screen runs at a whopping 18k resolution, 60fps. He made a film, Postcard From Earth, which is set to premiere at the venue on October 6. It was filmed specifically for the Sphere.

Before that, though, Irish rock band U2 will open the venue with their Achtung Baby residency. This is the band's second retrospective tour/show after the 2017 Joshua Tree retrospective tour (and 2019 leg).

If Aronofsky's video is any sort of indication, the capabilities of the Sphere are endless. Films will look even better and bigger on the huge screen, while artists such as U2, who are known for eye-popping visuals, will also take advantage of it.

Back in 1992, U2 embarked on the “ZooTV” tour. It was revolutionary for the time, implementing a B-stage and decorating its stage with a bunch of TV screens. With U2 revisiting Achtung Baby, the album that “ZooTV” was in support of, you have to imagine that the band will once again lean into technology. Two of their recent tours, the “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour and its sequel tour, both utilized giant LED screens in the middle of the crowd. The Sphere is a whole different beast.

Darren Aronofsky is an acclaimed filmmaker known for Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, Mother!, and The Whale. His latest film, The Whale, won Brendan Fraser his first Oscar. Aronofsky also directed Natalie Portman in her Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan.