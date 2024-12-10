ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Notre Dame looks for a second straight win as they face Dartmouth. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dartmouth-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Dartmouth comes into the game sitting at 4-4 on the year. After opening with two straight wins, they would lose three straight. Dartmouth then beat an ACC opponent, knocking off Boston College 88-83 before beating New Hampshire. Last time out they faced UIC. Dartmouth made a comeback in that game to force overtime but would fall in overtime 69-68. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 5-5 on the year. They opened up 4-0, before losing five straight games, including a loss to Elon. Last time out, they would rebound. Despite a comeback attempt from Syracuse, Notre Dame won their ACC opener 69-64.

Notre Dame has faced Dartmouth five times in their school history. They have won all five by an average margin of 22 points.

Here are the Dartmouth-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Dartmouth-Notre Dame Odds

Dartmouth: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1200

Notre Dame: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Notre Dame

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Dartmouth Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dartmouth is ranked 322nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 348th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 239th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Dartmouth has been solid in a few areas of their game. First, they are 110th in the nation in opponent assist to field goal made ratio, while they also do not send teams to the line, sitting 84th in opponent free throw attempts per game. Further, they are 68th in the nation in three-pointers made per game this year.

Ryan Cornish leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 14.3 points per game, while also adding 4.6 rebounds and three assists. He has also been solid on defense, adding 2.3 steals per game. Cornish is joined in the backcourt by Connor Amundsen. Amundsen adds 9.1 points per game while grabbing 2.3 rebounds and having three assists per game.

Meanwhile, Cade Haskins has been solid in the frontcourt. He is second on the team with 13.6 points per game this year, while he also adds 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Brandon Mitchell-Day leads the team in assist this year. He is averaging 3.1 assists per game, while also scoring 10.1 points and adding 5.3 rebounds. Jackson Munro leads the team in rebounding this year. He is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game, while also scoring 9.2 points and assing 1.5 assists per game this year.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is ranked 79th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 66th in offensive efficiency while sitting 108th in defensive efficiency. Notre Dame has shot well this year, sitting 78th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Like Dartmouth, they do not send opponents to the line. They are 42nd in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game. Finally, they have been great on the defensive glass. Notre Dame is 40th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game this year.

The leading scorer on the year had been Markus Burton. He was scoring 18.2 points per game while also adding 4.3 assists per game. Still, Burton has been out with an injury and will miss this game as well. Braeden Shrewsberry has been solid in his place. Shrewsberry is averaging 16.2 points per game, while also bringing in 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Matt Allocco. Allocco is scoring 9.3 points per game this year, while also having five rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Tae Davis has led the way in the front court. He is scoring 14.5 points per game this year while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The leading rebounder this year has been Kebba Njie. Njie is averaging six rebounds per game, while also adding 6.9 points per game on the season.

Final Dartmouth-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Notre Dame has been struggling on offense since Markus Burton went out with that injury. Since he went down against Rutgers, they lost that game and the next three. Further, they scored below 55 points twice. Last time out, they were much better on offense. Braeden Shrewsberry scored 25 points and the offense moved the ball better. They are now playing a defense that struggled to create bad shots for opponents. Dartmouth is 218th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, Dartmouth is playing better and covered in their last three games. With Notre Dame dealing with injury issues, take Dartmouth to cover the large spread.

Final Dartmouth-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Dartmouth +17.5 (-110)