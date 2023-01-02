By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders ended up on the short end of a 37-34 overtime defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, but superstar wide receiver Davante Adams entered his name in the team’s record book with yet another spectacular performance.

Adams became the Raiders single-season receiving yardage leader, beating the record previously set by Hall of Famer Tim Brown. Adams has caught 95 passes for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Raiders this season. Brown’s previous record of 1,408 yards was set in 1997, when he caught 104 passes.

Adams caught 7 passes for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns from quarterback Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers, including a spectacular 60-yard reception late in the 4th quarter. That catch led to the tying touchdown in the game for the Raiders and sent the game into overtime.

Stidham was making his first start at quarterback for the Raiders.

Adams is in his first year with the Raiders after 8 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 season, and he has performed at a similar level to the way he played with the Packers. Adams was voted to the Pro Bowl this season, the 6th time he has received that honor during his career.

Davante Adams had a career-best 1,553 receiving yards last season with the Packers, and he is on pace to exceed that total this season. He also had 123 receptions, including 11 for touchdowns while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

The Raiders have lost 3 of their last 4 games and they have been eliminated from AFC playoff consideration.