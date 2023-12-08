Two of 2023's biggest indie video games are getting a crossover as Dave the Diver gets a Dredge themed DLC next week.

A Dredge-themed Dave the Diver DLC is coming next week, as first announced as a World Premiere at The Game Awards 2023.

The half-minute trailer showed the eponymous Dave and his friend/investor Cobra braving dreary-looking waters in search of aberrated fish, as requested by a mysterious merchant who found himself on the lake where Sushi Bancho was. The best part of the announcement? It’s coming next week on December 15, and it’s coming as a free update.

DAVE THE DIVER is teaming up with DREDGE for an epic crossover! 🤿X⚓

Explore new depths and discover exclusive content from the fantastic world of Dredge! On December 15th!

In hindsight, the Dave the Diver x Dredge crossover makes perfect sense since both indie games are nautical-themed, although the two have very contrasting themes and moods. One is jolly and over the top, while the other is gloomy and menacing. It’s going to be fun to see how the two games will mash together, but knowing Dave the Diver, it’s definitely going to be fun.

More details about the gameplay and mechanics for the crossover will be announced soon, and we’ll be sure to cover that when that information comes out.

Dave the Diver is currently out on both the Nintendo Switch and on PC through Steam, while Dredge is available on PC through Steam and GOG.com, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.