In the newly-released Netflix docuseries, “Beckham,” which delves into the life and career of the iconic footballer David Beckham, both he and his wife, Victoria Beckham (known as Posh Spice), open up about their love story. However, it seems one particular interview prompted David to intervene and clarify the facts.

At first, Victoria shares her initial attraction to David, stating, “I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we're very working class.”

At this point, David interjects another room, “Be honest!”

Victoria initially defends her statement, saying, “I am being honest.” But David persists, asking about the car her father drove her to school in. After some hesitation, Victoria concedes, admitting. “OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

David and Victoria Beckham's love story began in 1997 when they met at a football match. Just like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both became a hot topic in the U.K. press. People even called them Posh and Becks. They tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Director Fisher Stevens, who helmed “Beckham,” revealed that he spent more than 30 hours interviewing David Beckham and 14 hours with Victoria.

“It hasn't all been rosy with his relationship with Victoria. There's constant controversy… I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day, and — after all they've been through — how much they love each other, and how close they are.”

David and Victoria's “Beckham” is now available for streaming on Netflix.