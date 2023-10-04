Long before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce captured the hearts of the universe, there was another power couple from the worlds of music and sports that captivated all of mankind — David and Victoria Beckham. Now the soccer superstar and former Spice Girl are opening up about the most trying time in their marriage.

In the new Netflix limited series Beckham, David and Victoria delve into the claims made by Rebecca Loos 20 years ago that she and David Beckham had an affair. Loos was Beckham's personal assistant at the time, and Beckham was playing for Real Madrid while his wife Victoria and their two young children, Brooklyn and Romeo, remained in the UK.

Loos claimed the two began having an affair during this time, something Beckham has repeatedly denied. But this didn't stop tabloids from pushing the story incessantly.

As Beckham explains in the documentary, “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Victoria was then asked if this was the most difficult time in their marriage and she admitted, “100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest.”

She continued, “You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other.”

“But when we were in Spain,” Victoria explained, “it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

David Beckham also opened up about how lonely he was while playing in Spain as Victoria and the kids remained in the UK.

He explained, “When I first moved to Spain it was difficult because I've been part of a club and a family for my whole career from the age of 15 to I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight. The next minute I am in a city. I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family….”

He continued, “Every time that we woke up we felt you know, there was something else and you know, I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning. There were some days that I would wake up and think how am I gonna go to work? How am I gonna walk onto that training pitch? How am I going to look as if nothing's wrong. I felt physically sick every day. When I opened my eyes. ‘How am I going to do this?'”

David, now 48, and Victoria, 49, still can't quite reconcile how they got through such a stormy time in their relationship.

“I don't know how we got through it in all honesty,” admitted David. “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it's our private life.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had plenty more to say on that subject and many others, and the biographical series plays like a trip down memory lane for the original music/pro athlete power couple of the internet age.