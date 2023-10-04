Despite her global fame, Taylor Swift continues her silence on Travis Kelce romance rumors.

Now, while Swift attended two of Kelce's games in a row, she hasn't really directly addressed the rumors. According to sources, the Grammy winner has been enjoying her time away from her record-shattering Eras Tour, which is set to generate over $1 billion. She's also embracing a new romance with Kelce and spending quality moments with her close friends.

After her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn ended in April, Swift chose to embrace her true self and live life to the fullest.

Despite speculation that her relationship with Travis Kelce might be a publicity stunt, multiple sources affirm that Swift's feelings for him are genuine. They have been spending time together, and Taylor is delighted to get to know Travis better. She reportedly appreciated his down-to-earth and unaffected-by-fame personality.

Fans also tuned in with the budding Swift-Kelce romance. In fact, sales of Kelce's jerseys skyrocketed after their public appearances together. Swift's presence at Chiefs games also drew massive viewership, making her a hot network commodity.

At present, Taylor Swift is living life on her own terms and isn't holding back. She's embracing her happiness and busy social life, both personally and professionally. Although the Swift-Kelce romance is not official yet, the popstar is eager to attend more of his games ‘whenever possible.'

As for Swift, her highly anticipated concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is set to hit theaters on October 13. After that, a few stops internationally for The Eras Tour. Then she looks forward to celebrating the holidays with her loved ones.