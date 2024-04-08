David Lynch has high hopes for making an animated movie titled Snootworld.
Deadline reported the famous director is eager to produce this project that he and Caroline Thompson scripted. Though, so far, it's received a pass from a major streamer.
Netflix recently rejected the feature, so it's looking for a new financier. He seems to be very eager to push this forward, so it'll be interesting if it comes to fruition and we find out precisely what all it entails, considering it's been worked on for a while now.
Apparently, the script has been in development for the past two decades. Thompson, who worked with Tim Burton on classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Edward Scissorhands, has been collaborating with him the whole time.
The director said, “I don't know when I started thinking about Snoots, but I'd do these drawings of Snoots, and then a story started to emerge. I got together with Caroline, and we worked on a script. Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it.”
Thompson remarked, “It takes my breath away how wacky it is. The Snoots are these tiny creatures who have a ritual transition at aged eight at which time they get tinier and they're sent away for a year so they are protected. The world goes into chaos when the Snoot hero of the story disappears into the carpet and his family can't find him and he enters a crazy, magnificent world.”
Why did Netflix reject Snootworld?
There's no comment on why Netflix rejected it. It seems surprising, though, considering the track record of Lynch, who's responsible for classics like The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire. Plus, we have to mention his television credentials, like Twin Peaks.
There's no telling if David would direct Snootworld if they find a buyer, but he seems open to it. He's also keen on having his daughter Jennifer take on the directing responsibilities, but she said she has “so many things in the pipeline” that it might prove difficult.
Though the popular streamer rejected it, it's still a work in progress, and it hasn't impacted Lynch's decision to move forward, shopping it around. And regarding any details about the movie, it sounds like it would resonate with adults and kids.
“I like this story,” he said. “It's something that children and adults can both appreciate…I've never really done a straight animation, but with computers today, it's possible to do some spectacular things.”
Hopefully, David Lynch's dream of having Snootworld come to life will happen. Surely, fans would be excited to watch anything he puts together. It sounds like an exciting story that could be fun-filled for the whole family to enjoy. If only Prime Video, Disney, Max — somebody — can pick up the thing.