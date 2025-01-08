David Wright’s legendary career with the New York Mets is celebrated spectacularly. The team announced that his No. 5 jersey will be retired, and he will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Citi Field on July 19. Despite the monumental nature of these accolades, Wright shared that there is one honor he holds above all else.

“The captaincy is the biggest honor I could ever receive on a baseball field,” Wright said, as quoted by Grace McCarron on X. “You can't proclaim yourself the captain; it's gotta be bestowed on you by other people.”

Expand Tweet

Wright, affectionately known as “Captain America,” was the cornerstone of the Mets from 2004 until his retirement in 2018. A seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger recipient, Wright remains the franchise’s all-time leader in several categories, including hits (1,777), runs (949), RBIs (970), doubles (390), and total bases (2,945). His 49.2 WAR also ranks first among all Mets position players in team history.

The Mets will honor David Wright in 2025

While Wright’s career was cut short by injuries, his impact on the field and in the clubhouse was undeniable. He was instrumental in leading the Mets to two postseason appearances: the 2006 National League Championship Series and the 2015 World Series. The latter marked one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history, despite falling to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

When his No. 5 jersey is retired, Wright will become only the 10th individual to receive this honor from the Mets. His name will join the likes of Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, and others who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. Wright will also enter the Mets Hall of Fame alongside 34 other inductees, solidifying his place as one of the greatest players in team history.

“They will retire David Wright’s No. 5 and induct him into the Mets Hall of Fame during a July 19 ceremony at Citi Field,” MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and Bill Ladson reported. “Wright will become the 10th individual to have his number retired by the Mets and the second, along with Tom Seaver, to enter the team’s Hall of Fame on the same day.”

For Wright, his legacy is about more than statistics or accolades. His leadership, professionalism, and connection with fans set him apart as a true Mets icon. While his jersey retirement and Hall of Fame induction are well-deserved, Wright’s own words underscore what made his career so special: the respect and admiration of his teammates and the fans. As Mets fans celebrate Wright’s storied career next summer, they’ll honor not just his on-field achievements but also his enduring impact as the heart and soul of the franchise.