Benedict College defensive lineman Loobert Denelus and North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard have been named finalists for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, according to a release by the National Football Foundation. Denelus and Richard are among the 16 total finalists selected for this prestigious award.

The William V. Campbell Trophy is presented annually to a student-athlete who excels in academic achievements, football skills, and outstanding leadership qualities. Named after William Campbell, a renowned business executive, former player, captain, and head coach at Columbia University, this trophy is often considered the “Academic Heisman” and represents the very best student-athletes in the country on the field and in the classroom.

NFF Chairman Archie Manning, father of Peyton & Eli Manning, spoke of the honor saying, “We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year's Campbell Trophy®. These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. As strong leaders in the vein of the trophy's namesake Bill Campbell, they all serve as living examples that the ‘Future For Football' is bright. We are excited to honor their hard work and outstanding leadership with postgraduate scholarships.”

As part of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments, each of the 16 finalists will receive a $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. They will also have the honor of being invited to the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for the 65th NFF Annual Awards Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5. This event will provide a platform to recognize their remarkable accomplishments in front of a prestigious audience.

During the ceremony, one finalist will be announced as the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy, earning a postgraduate scholarship of $25,000. Denelus (3.96 GPA – Psychology) and Richard (3.59 GPA – Business Administration) both are viable contenders to win the award and would be the first HBCU players to take home the trophy if selected.