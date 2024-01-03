It is the opener for A-10 Conference play as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Davidson prediction and pick.

It is the opener for A-10 Conference play as Dayton faces Davidson. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Davidson prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dayton enters the game at 10-2 on the year. They opened the season 3-1, with the only loss of the season being on the road to Northwestern. After the start, they faced Houston. It was never really a game, as Houston held the lead from start to finish, beating Dayton 69-55. Since then, Dayton has now won seven straight games, with four of the wins being by double digits.

Meanwhile, Davidson comes into the game sitting at 10-3 on the year. They struggled some out of the game. After winning their first game of the year, and then upsetting Maryland, they would lose to Clemson and East Tennessee State. After a win over Boston University, they would fall by 34 to St. Marys. Since then, they have won seven straight games, still, the last two games have been just three points wins.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Davidson Odds

Dayton: -4.5 (-110)

Davidson: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dayton vs. Davidson

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread

Dayton comes in sitting 39th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 139th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 10th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting second in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 15th in the nation in assists to made field goal ratio this year.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 54.4 percent this year with 17,7 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside. Holmes has 7.3 rebounds per game this year, while also having 2.3 blocks per game this year. Second on the team in Koby Brea. He comes in with 12.3 points per game this year while leading the team with 38 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting over 50 percent from three this year. Further, Nate Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 12.0 points per game this year while shooting 52.6 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 11.3 points per game but has 4.1 assists per game this year. Benet comes in with 8.1 points per game, but he has 3.8 assists per game this year.

Still, for all the good on offense, Davidson struggles some on defense. They are 124th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 232nd in rounds per game this year while sitting 308th in steals per game. While they do not get a lot of turnovers, they take care of the ball well, sitting 38th in the nation in turnovers this year.

Why Davidson Will Cover The Spread

Davidson comes in ranked 119th in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They are 126th on offense while sitting 130th on defense this year. Davidson sits 241st in points per game and is not a great shooting team. They are 136th in effective field goal percentage this year, and they do not shoot much from three. They are 223rd in the nation in three-point attempts this year, while sitting 79th in three-point percentage this year.

The Davidson offense is led by Grant Huffman. He is second on the team in scoring this year, with 11.9 points per game. He also is the primary assist man on the team. Huffman leads the team with 5.0 assists per game this year. The leading scorer this year is David Skogman. He comes in with 13.0 points per game on the inside. He also leads the team with 5.2 rebounds per game.

Davidson has four players averaging over ten points per game, and another player sitting just below that. Beyond Skogman and Huffman, Connor Kochera comes in averaging 10.8 points per game this year, he is also shooting over 50 percent from the field this year. Bobby Durkin is averaging 10.2 points per game this year, and he is the top free throw shooter this year. Finally, Reed Bailey sits with 9.9 points per game this year, while also having 5.2 rebounds per game this year.

Davidson on defense sits 50th in the nation points allowed per game this year. Still, they limit shot attempts very well and do not send teams to the line. They are fifth in the nation in free throws allowed per game, while sitting 17th in the nation in field goal attempts this year.

Final Dayton-Davidson Prediction & Pick

While the spread is close, the two teams are far apart in some areas of the game. They have similar defensive ratings, but the offense for Dayton is much better. They move the ball better and take care of the ball better. Dayton also has a great three-point game, and that will be the difference in this one. Dayton will be able to control the game with their three-point shooting with Davidson not having a response. Davidson will limit some attempts, but it will not be enough in this one.

Final Dayton-Davidson Prediction & Pick: Dayton -4.5 (-110)